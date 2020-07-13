DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Students at Denton ISD will get an extra two weeks of summer after trustees voted to delay the first day of class to August 26.

Teachers will report to campus August 4 to learn virtual instruction and the new health and safety protocols surrounding COVID-19.

Each teacher will have either remote or in-person classes, but all will prepare to move online if schools are forced to close.

“Our plan is to be ready to shift and pivot,” said Superintendent Dr. Jamie Wilson. “And that’s what we thought pushing the date back would give us time to do.”

The calendar change moves many teacher work days to the beginning of the year; it also adds five minutes to the school day. Both of those changes will allow the year to end in May 2021, as previously planned.

Still, Dr. Wilson admits any type of planning is nearly impossible during the pandemic. “To say today what August 26th is going to look like is not real,” he said, “since the data changes every day.”

The district sent parents registration information last week, and asked them to respond with which learning options they were considering. Wilson says families will not have to make a final decision until August 12, and it can be changed at the end of the first nine-week period.

In the meantime, the district will keep adapting. “We’re going to learn a lot between now and then,” said Wilson. “That’s why our plans have to be fluid and we have to continue to gather feedback from our families.”