DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The extreme heat has not stopped people wanting to get tested for COVID-19 tests from visiting outdoor testing sites. ​

For almost two months, area​ churches, health professionals ​and volunteers have been working ​together to provide free ​COVID-19 testing ​at different churches ​throughout Dallas every week.

Those running Projects Unity’s “Together We Test” imitative ​say even in the extreme heat, the testing must go on.​

“It certainly is ​unpleasant and inconvenient to our guests, ​but how much more inconvenient to have to suffer COVID-19?​“ Cochran Chapel United Methodist Church Pastor Jeff Hall said. “So we did want to make sure that we were out ​here in conjunction with our partner churches.” ​

“We know the Texas weather and we had already been talking about what’s going to happen because it’s on the asphalt and the heat does rise – and so one of the things we were really concerned about is how are we going to keep people healthy and safe?” Friendship-WestBaptist Church Pastor James Fitzgerald said.

​

With temperatures in the triple digits, adjustments are being made. ​

Those arriving for a test are now spending ​the majority of the wait time​ in their car.

“We bring them in.. line by line,” Fitzgerald said.

When it’s their turn to be tested, they head to tents they can wait under. There are misting fans and free bottled ​waters available to cool them down. ​

​

“Everyone has been very gracious ​and very grateful about the accommodations ​we’ve tried to make and it makes an otherwise ​unpleasant experience that much more pleasant,” Hall said.

​

Together We Test will last through ​the end of the month and possibly even longer than that.

Click here for details on getting a free test.