ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The City of Arlington announced Monday it will be distributing thousands of protective face masks to the public for free this week to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Tarrant County provided the city with thousands of disposable masks, which will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis to the public during a one-day, drive-thru event.

Arlington residents are invited to pick up one box of 50 masks per vehicle between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 16 in the parking lot of the AISD Dan Dipert Career and Technical Center at 2101 Browning Drive in East Arlington.

No ID is necessary.

The Texas Rangers have also donated cloth masks, which will also be available while supplies last.

Masks and face coverings are important tools in slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

Because of a recent rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, both Tarrant County and the State have issued orders requiring the use of masks or face coverings at businesses or in public where social distancing is not possible.

The county order, in effect through 6 a.m. August 3, applies to all entities in Tarrant County that provide goods or services directly to the public.

Arlington has already distributed approximately 200,000 protective masks.