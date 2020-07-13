FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Tuff Shed has a significant presence in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and they are “Now Hiring”.
Mike Casey is the CEO and Sr. VP of the company and described the company this way. “We manufacture into kits the actual sheds that customers buy. They can customize what they want from a shed to a garage to living space cabins those kinds of things.”
Casey added, “We have six sales centers in the DFW area, and we have a large factory in the SE side of town in Hutchins.”
The open jobs within the company include positions for sales, customer service, and hands on manufacturing.
The jobs come with competitive pay, commissions, and bonuses, according to Casey.
He said, “So somebody who has a great attitude can be safe you know safe mind set and hard worker and you can create a new career for yourself”, about the kind of candidate that would be ideal for them.
If you are interested in applying go to the Tuff Shed job vacancy website.