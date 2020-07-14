DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Health officials are reporting another person has died in Denton County from COVID-19.
“As we report the 41st death directly related to COVID-19 and the highest single day total for Denton County,” stated Denton County Judge Andy Eads, “We ask that you stay vigilant in practicing physical distancing, wearing masks, and washing your hands. These practices can protect yourself and others from the spread of COVID-19.”
Tuesday’s death was a man from Denton in his 80s.
Denton County Public Health also announced 154 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 there, increasing the cumulative, countywide total to 4,316 confirmed COVID-19 cases.
Six-hundred-twenty-seven people are newly recovered, increasing the countywide recovery total to 2,357.
“Starting today, DCPH is transitioning to a hybrid system utilizing case interview data and a very conservative algorithm to report recoveries,” stated Dr. Matt Richardson, Director of DCPH. “This algorithm utilizes an eight week post-onset window that exceeds the state projection for recovery to capture those recovered individuals we were unable to reach.”
To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH recommends all community members:
• Maintain at least 6 feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside
of the household
• Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and
when around individuals outside of the household
• Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently
• Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact to a person with COVID-19, or
have pending COVID-19 lab results