AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – With 44% of precincts reporting, Candace Valenzuela leads Kim Olson in the Democratic Primary runoff for the U.S. Rep. District 24 seat 56% to 44%.
District 24 covers northeast Tarrant, northwest Dallas and southeast Denton County.
Republican Representative Kenny Marchant is retiring.
Candace Valenzuela was elected to the Carrollton Farmers Branch ISD as a board member in 2017.
Kim Olson was in the U.S. Air Force from 1979-2005. She retired from USAF as a colonel.
She served on the Weatherford ISD School Board from 2007-2011.
Olson won the Democratic primary election 40% to Valenzuela 30% which led to the runoff.
The winner takes on Republican candidate Beth Van Duyne.
She is the former Irving Mayor and former regional administrator of HUD in the President Trump administration.