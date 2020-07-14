DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas ISD Police Sgt. Vincente Remidez was released from Methodist Rehabilitation Center in Dallas Tuesday, after spending 101 days fighting COVID-19.

“You can beat this thing. It took me a hundred days to do it. Actually today is the 101st day!” Sgt. Remediz said.

Underneath the masks of friends, family and caregivers, were smiles as Remediz was wheeled to his car.

It’s his first time heading back home after 66 days fighting COVID-19 from the Intensive Care Unit, and many more here in rehab.

“I’m doing great. It’s a fantastic day,” he said.

His brother, Thomas Remediz says, it was the support he received, and the power of prayer that helped him survive.

“I mean there were so many people across the country. Friends of friends were praying for him, family was praying for him, churches, everybody and he pulled through,” he said.

Sgt. Remediz says he gained a new outlook on life.

“I learned to take life one day at a time. I mean before I would work a lot, now I don’t really. I plan on doing more living.”

His message to others is to take the pandemic more seriously.

“Don’t think this a joke because let me tell you, I wouldn’t wish this on my worse enemy.”