NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A number of upcoming Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) changes will affect customers in various parts of the service area.
There will soon be schedule adjustments or route modifications taking place on routes 19, 52, 206, 278, 408, 415, 428, 445, 542, 549 and 883. Riders can find out more about the new timetables and schedules on the DART website — the information will also be available in Spanish — or by calling DART Customer Service at 214-979-1111.
DART is also extending the downtown Dallas portion of Route 52 south on Lamar to end at Convention Center Station. Officials say the change will allow for the deployment of new emission-free electric buses to the West Dallas service area.
There’s also a price change in the future. DART is implementing a $1 fare on the Dallas Streetcar beginning Monday — the service until now has been free. The monies from the fare will be used towards operations and maintenance. The fare is included with any valid DART pass or can be purchased with DART’s contactless payment options. There will be no cash fare option onboard and no ticket vending machines at the any stops.
All of the changes will take place on Monday, July 27.