ALEXANDRIA, Va. (CBSDFW/AP) — A founder and former leader of a neo-Nazi group from Texas has pleaded guilty to conspiring to place hoax phone calls targeting an African American church, a Cabinet official and others.

Twenty-six-year-old John C. Denton of Montgomery, faces up to five years in prison after entering a guilty plea Tuesday in federal court in Alexandria.

Prosecutors say Denton led a group called Atomwaffen Division. Denton’s targets in 2018 and 2019 included the Alfred Street Baptist Church in Alexandria, then-Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen and Old Dominion University in Norfolk.

Denton also placed swatting calls targeting news outlet ProPublica, which had identified Denton as an Atomwaffen leader.

 

 

