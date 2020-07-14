NORTH TEXAS (CBSNEWS.COM) — Don’t expect to receive change in coins when you go to one grocery store. Kroger, a supermarket chain with hundreds of locations in Texas alone, has stopped giving customers coin change, citing the nationwide shortage of pennies, nickels, dimes and quarter in circulation as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
Customers can switch their payment type (e.g., use debit or credit vs. cash), and through our upgraded technology, we can now load coin change to their loyalty card for use during the next shopping trip, 3/4
— Kroger (@kroger) July 14, 2020
The company, which operates nearly stores in 35 states, has posted signs at many of its stores indicating the change in policy. Kroger is asking customers paying with cash to use exact change. Alternatively, patrons may load the change amount onto their loyalty card or donate what they are owed in coins to its Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation, an initiative aimed at eliminating hunger in the U.S.
