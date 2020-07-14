ELECTION RESULTSCampaign 2020 Election Coverage | Results | CBSN DFW Updates
CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
Filed Under:democrat, Democratic Party, Democratic Primary, DFW News, Mary “MJ” Hegar, Republican, Royce West, Runoff Election, Sen. John Cornyn, Texas News, U.S. Senate

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – With 50% of precincts reporting, Air Force veteran Mary “MJ” Hegar leads longtime State Senator Royce West in the U.S. Senate Democratic Primary runoff election 52% to 48%.

This is Hegar’s second attempt at public office. She lives in Round Rock.

West, a Dallas attorney, was first elected to the Texas Senate in 1992.

Hegar won the primary election 22% to 14% for West in a 12-person race.

The winner of this runoff takes on incumbent Republican Senator John Cornyn.

Sen. Cornyn has held the office since 2002.

Comments

Leave a Reply