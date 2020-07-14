Comments
AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – With 50% of precincts reporting, Air Force veteran Mary “MJ” Hegar leads longtime State Senator Royce West in the U.S. Senate Democratic Primary runoff election 52% to 48%.
This is Hegar’s second attempt at public office. She lives in Round Rock.
West, a Dallas attorney, was first elected to the Texas Senate in 1992.
Hegar won the primary election 22% to 14% for West in a 12-person race.
The winner of this runoff takes on incumbent Republican Senator John Cornyn.
Sen. Cornyn has held the office since 2002.