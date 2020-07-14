PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two tests conducted on pools of mosquitoes in traps have come back positive for the West Nile virus, the City of Plano said Tuesday.
The city will spray targeted locations in and around the area of the traps.
Weather permitting, Plano Environmental Quality Division crews will spray Tuesday, July 14 and Wednesday, July 15 beginning at 9:00 p.m. The targeted spray area is bordered by the following streets:
Site 14
North – Hedgecoxe/Crystal Creek Dr.
East – Robinson Rd
South – Quincy Ln.
West – Preston Rd
Site 10
North – Leathertop Dr.
East – Haun Trl/ Huntington Dr.
South – W. Park Blvd
West – Coit Rd.
Residents are urged to ensure children and pets are indoors during the time of spraying.
The city encourages citizens to follow common prevention practices:
DRAIN standing water in and around your home and neighborhood.
DRESS appropriately before going outdoors.
DEET (N, N-diethyl-m-toluamide) is an ingredient to look for when purchasing insect repellent. The use of bug spray is recommended at all times, when outdoors, especially during the day.
At this time, the CDC has no data to suggest that this new coronavirus or other similar coronaviruses are spread by mosquitoes or ticks.
Citizens with concerns or questions can call the City of Plano Environmental Health and Sustainability Department at 972-941-7143.