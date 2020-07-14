FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Burlington stores across the DFW area are open once again following the reopening of Texas during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Company officials say they have plenty of jobs available for those looking to find employment.
Susy Brennan, the Regional VP of Stores for Burlington said, “We have positions such as cashiers, we have sales floor positions, front door ambassadors, loss prevention associates. We also have supervisors for front end cashiers â€¦we also have for our great back house team.”
Brennan says the company has about 200 jobs currently available and they are actively looking to fill them.
She described the pay as competitive and the jobs are both full-time and part-time.
“I would say come in with the mind set you want to deliver outstanding customer service, and that you have a positive attitude,” she said.
If you are interested in applying, click here.