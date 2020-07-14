DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Three months ago a second stimulus check seemed unlikely but, with a still recovering economy, there is growing momentum for a second round of direct payments.

The U.S. Senate is back in session starting July 20 and will begin debate on an additional coronavirus economic relief bill.

The U.S. House already passed the $3 trillion HEROES Act, which includes a second stimulus payment.

Under the proposed legislation, each member of a household would receive $1,200, including children, up to a maximum family limit of $6,000. The income threshold would remain the same as the first round of direct payments.

Older teens and college students who were left out last time, would also be eligible under the proposal.

If the Senate acts quickly, a second stimulus check could go out as early as August.

Senate Republicans remain divided on the issue and could lower the payments or not include any direct payments in its economic relief plan.

Meanwhile, as talks of a second stimulus check heat up, some Texans are still waiting for their first payment.

“I’m thinking we were left out,” said Phyllis Stackhouse of Haslet who has patiently waited for three months for a stimulus payment.

The IRS “Get My Payment” tool shows Stackhouse and her husband are eligible for a payment and that the IRS has their direct deposit information on file. The retired North Texas couple has filed their taxes electronically for years.

“It’s been telling me that we are eligible for three months and we’re still waiting,” Stackhouse said. “I think they need to complete the first round of payments before they start the second one.”

An IRS spokesperson said the agency could not say how many eligible individuals have not yet received their first stimulus payment.

A person can request a trace on their payment from the IRS.

The IRS says requests should be made if a person received a Notice 1444 or the Get My Payment shows a payment was issued on a specific date, but has not received it and it has been more than 5 days since the scheduled deposit date or more than 4 weeks since it was mailed.

According to the IRS, it could be 6 weeks or longer for the IRS to respond after a trace request is made.

A trace on an Economic Impact Payment follows the same process as a trace on a tax refund. To start a payment trace call the IRS at 800-919-9835 or submit a completed Form 3911.

Click here to find further instructions.