FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Tarrant County’s 16th Annual Back to School Roundup is set for Friday, August 7 at the Tarrant County College South Campus from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
For safety reasons due to COVID-19, the event will be drive-thru.
It’s a free one-stop shop to get school supplies to approximately 10,000 Tarrant County children in need.
Families must be pre-registered to attend this year’s roundup.
Event online preregistration is taking place through July 26.
“Getting school supplies in the midst of a COVID pandemic provides some unique challenges. That’s why this year’s Back to School Roundup will be a drive-thru event. You must register online, show proof you live in Tarrant County, and meet 2020 Federal Poverty Guidelines.” said Judge Glen Whitley.
“Our goal is to ensure that children have the necessities to start school off on the right foot and not have to worry about anything other than learning.” said former board President, Cody Nelson.