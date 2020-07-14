Madeline Swegle, The Navy's 1st Black Female Fighter Pilot, Is Stationed In TexasThe United States Navy is welcoming its first Black female fighter pilot and she's stationed in South Texas. Officials with the Navy confirm Lt. j.g. Madeline Swegle made a final flight on a T-45C Goshawk to complete her undergraduate Tactical Air training. Katie Johnston reports.

31 minutes ago

Kroger Grocery Stores Will No Longer Give Change In Coins Amid ShortageDon't expect to receive change in coins when you go to one grocery store. Kroger, a supermarket chain with hundreds of locations in Texas alone, has stopped giving customers coin change, citing the nationwide shortage of pennies, nickels, dimes and quarter in circulation as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Katie Johnston reports.

2 hours ago

Texas Teens Overdose On Benadryl After Following TikTok Video ChallengeThree teens were treated at Cook Children’s after ingesting excessive amounts of Benadryl thanks to a TikTok video encouraging them to take the over-the-counter medication. Katie Johnston reports.

3 hours ago