DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police have arrested two teenagers in connection to the fatal shooting of 15-year-old Jonathon Castillo.

He was killed the afternoon of July 14 while sitting in a friend’s car at 2728 N. Buckner Blvd.

Castillo was transported to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

Through the course of the investigation, detectives identified a 16-year-old who they said was involved. Police arrested him and took him to Dallas Police Headquarters where he waived his rights in the presence of a District Judge then admitted his role in Castillo’s death.

He’s currently at the Henry Wade Juvenile Detention Center.

Police also arrested 19-year-old Jacobrien Robertson, who was injured during the altercation.

He was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Robertson faces a murder charge. Once released from the hospital, he will head to the Lew Sterrett Justice Center.

A magistrate will then set his bond.