ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The City of Arlington has confirmed nine positive West Nile virus mosquito samples.

As a result, the city will conduct targeted ground spraying in the following locations:

Saddle Ridge Road at Yacht Club Drive

East Abram Street at New York Avenue

West Arkansas Lane at Lakewood Drive

Westwood Drive at Findlay Drive

Eden Road at West Lynn Creek Drive

Yaupon Drive at Green Oaks Boulevard

Caliente Drive at Commander Court

Sherry Street at Pioneer Parkway

Helen Drive at Hadley Drive

The nearby town of Pantego confirmed one positive WNV mosquito sample in an area on Arlington’s border.

Even though the positive trap location was in Pantego, the CDC recommended a targeted ground spraying distance from the trap location that will include portions of the City of Arlington.

Melbourne Drive at Sarah Drive

Contractors will conduct two consecutive nights of targeted ground spraying on Wednesday, July 15 and Thursday, July 16 between the hours of 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., weather permitting.

This targeted ground spraying schedule is intended to reduce the known virus-infected adult mosquito population as quickly as possible before the weekend when individuals and families are more likely to be outdoors.

The city’s contractor will use an ultra-low volume application of a water-based permethrin product in specific areas where deploying larvicide and other measures have not proven effective.

The city said it has conducted routine trapping and deployed larvicide in strategic locations throughout Arlington since the beginning of mosquito season.

Crews have also surveyed low-lying areas for standing water, which are potential mosquito breeding grounds.

Arlington also partners with Tarrant County Public Health to educate the public on simple measures they should take while enjoying the outdoors to prevent mosquito bites:

DRESS in long sleeves and pants when you’re outside. For extra protection, you may want to spray thin clothing with repellent.

DEET is an ingredient to look for in your insect repellent. Follow label instructions, and always wear repellent when outdoors.

DRAIN standing water in your yard and neighborhood where mosquitoes can breed. This includes old tires, flowerpots, clogged rain gutters, etc.

Mosquitoes may develop in any water stagnant for more than three or four days.

For shallow standing water that cannot be eliminated, check regularly for the presence of mosquito larvae and if seen, apply a biological larvicide often referred to as “mosquito dunks,” available at local hardware stores.