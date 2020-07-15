DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The North Texas Fair and Rodeo is the latest event to reschedule after the recent surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.
“I cannot express how proud I am of our Board of Directors for reaching this carefully thought-out decision. The safety of all our fair patrons, as well as approximately 1,000 volunteers is always a top priority,” said Executive Director, Glenn Carlton. “Moving the 2020 North Texas Fair and Rodeo to October will not only allow us to have our fair in cooler weather, but we are looking forward to this event being a big part of the healing process for this community. I am excited to see that this event can still happen.”
The fair, which is held in Denton and runs for nine days, is rescheduled for October 16-24, 2020.
Organizers of the fair said they have a COVID-19 plan in place that they will continue to revise in order to adapt to changes brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
The first North Texas State Fair happened almost a century ago.