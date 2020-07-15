Houston Texans Wide Receiver Among Those Arrested At Breonna Taylor Protest In LouisvilleKenny Stills, a star receiver with the Houston Texans, was one of nearly 100 people arrested during a demonstration over the shooting death of Breonna Taylor. Katie Johnston reports.

15 minutes ago

Houston ISD, Texas' Largest School District, To Begin School Year Virtually After Labor DayThe largest school district in Texas will begin the 2020-2021 school year after Labor Day and will be online only for at the least the first six weeks. Katie Johnston reports.

46 minutes ago

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt Says He Tested Positive For COVID-19Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Wednesday that he’s the first governor in the United States to test positive for the coronavirus and that he is isolating at home. Katie Johnston reports.

3 hours ago