FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has a mantra regarding negotiations: “Deadlines make deals.”

As the 3 p.m. deadline passed on Wednesday, there was no deal made with quarterback Dak Prescott on a contract extension.

That means Prescott will become only the third quarterback in NFL history to play under the franchise tag.

Prescott signed the $31.4 million franchise tag in June, which secures his role as the Cowboys quarterback for the 2020 season.

The deadline means the Cowboys cannot negotiate a contract extension with Prescott until 2021.

The latest offer, reported by NFL Network’s Jane Slater, was between $33 to $35 million annually, with over $100 million guaranteed. The deal was reportedly for five years.

When asked about his contract negotiations in a February interview with ESPN, Prescott responded “I don’t play the game for money. Never once in my life have I touched a football and thought about money.”

His abilities on the field certainly makes everyone else think his talents will help him break the bank.

Last year, Prescott had the best passing year of his career by throwing for 4,902 yards and 30 touchdowns.

Another season like that, and Prescott will have more clout at the negotiation tables when it comes to an extension.