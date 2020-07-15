DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 1,055 additional positive COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 36,969.

Eight more deaths were announced, bringing the total to 485.

“The eight deaths we experienced today make it clear that by the time this week is over on Saturday, that this will be one of our deadliest weeks so far,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said in a statement.

Judge Jenkins said he is again urging Gov. Greg Abbott to enact “reasonable, business-friendly suggestions” which include closing in-restaurant dining and businesses like cigar bars where 100% mask wearing is not possible at all times.

“The longer we wait to enact these modest restrictions, the worse things will become and the more likely it is that more damage to the public health and the economy will occur,” Judge Jenkins said.

The additional 8 deaths include:

– A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital.

– A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. She had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Duncanville. She had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

Judge Jenkins went on to say, “It’s imperative that we all wear our masks everywhere outside of our home or in our home when anyone who is not a resident of that home is present. It’s also important that if anyone comes to our home, that they wear their mask the entire time that they are there, and if people are doing activities where mask wearing is not possible. such as eating, that they maintain well over a six foot distance. We will get through this North Texas, and we’ll get through it faster and with less sickness, death, and damage to our economy, if we all follow the science.”