DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas ISD is preparing to release its detailed plan for what school could look like when it resumes this fall during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The “Education Evolution” guidebook is headed to the school board for consideration and will soon be available online for parents to review.

“I think there’s going to be some trial and error,” said Assistant Superintendent of School Leadership Leslie Stephens who oversaw its creation.

She says students will all be equipped to learn online if necessary.

Every pre-k through 2nd grade student will receive iPads.

Those in grades 3 – 12 will receive Chromebooks.

The devices, she says, will come tucked in backpacks with hotspots, ear buds, and instructions on how to connect for class online.

“Every single student will get them,” said Stephens.

Teachers may have classes where they balance a mix of students.

“I may have 10 kids in front of me and 12 kids at home,” Stephens offered as an example.

As students move between in-home to at-school learning, she says they’ll keep their same teacher, who’ll be prepared to carry on, even should everyone be suddenly forced to stay home.

“…in case we have a situation where you have to shut down a classroom or a wing of a building or a school or whatever,” said Stephens.

She said every student and staff member will receive three reusable masks with their school name and colors. They’ll be able to swap them out for face shields the district will provide them to wear in class.

“It’s easier to hear kids. You can see facial expressions,” said Stephens.

There will be plexiglass in classrooms and cafeterias separating any students seated less than six feet apart. Campuses will get disinfected once a week, and students may be given individual water bottles and hand sanitizer to carry with them.

“That’s a lot to be ready to start on August 17th,” Stephens said.

To give the district time, the school board next week will decide whether to move the first day of school to September and consider the possibility of starting the year online

The plan, though, is there for whenever school bells ring again.