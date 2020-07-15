ELECTION RESULTSCampaign 2020 Election Coverage | Results | CBSN DFW Updates
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police have identified a 20-year-old who was shot and killed at Moore Park in Dallas on Monday afternoon.

Landre Rogers was shot multiple times. He was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

Anyone with information about his death should call police Detective Walton, #8479 at 214-671-3632 or email christopher.walton@dallascityhall.com. Please refer to case number 122857-2020.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at (214)373-TIPS, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

