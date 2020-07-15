Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas police officer wasn’t hurt when someone shot the side window of his squad car Tuesday morning.
It happened twenty minutes after midnight, when he responded to a racing/speeding call involving random gunfire and fireworks.
The officer was traveling northbound on S. Central Expressway when an unknown suspect/ racer, who were travelling southbound on the highway, fired a single shot toward the squad car.
Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Dallas police headquarters.