DALLAS (CBSNEWS.COM) — At least 21 transgender or gender non-conforming people — including Dallas resident Merci Mack — have been killed so far in 2020. That marks the most violent deaths in the vulnerable community at this point in the year since the Human Rights Campaign began tracking them in 2013.

Transgender and gender non-conforming people face a heightened risk of fatal violence, and Black transgender women are especially vulnerable because of a “a toxic mix of transphobia, racism and misogyny,” according to the group.

In July alone, the Human Rights Campaign recorded at least three deaths. Tori Cooper, Director of Community Engagement for HRC’s Trans Justice Initiative, said, “This is the deadliest period we have on record. While we are still awaiting facts on the ground, it is clear that members of our beloved community are being killed because of who they are.”

