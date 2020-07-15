HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – The largest school district in Texas will begin the 2020-2021 school year after Labor Day and will be online only for at the least the first six weeks.

The Houston Independent School District announced its reopening plan on Wednesday, which includes the delayed start and how it will approach in-person classes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The district said the new school year will begin on Sept. 8 and that all classes will take place virtually through Friday, Oct. 16. In-person instruction will begin the following Monday, but the district said this could be delayed depending on the status of COVID-19 in Houston.

According to the district, parents will be able to have their children opt out of in-person classrooms and remain virtual for the entire school year.

Officials in Texas have said schools will open during the pandemic but that online learning must also be available.

“We are confident this is the best course going forward to ensure both the educational success of our students and the health and safety of our school communities. And as we get updated guidance from state and health officials, we may implement changes to this plan,” Houston ISD said in a statement.

More information on Houston ISD’s reopening plan can be found here.