(CBS Local) – The biggest question currently facing colleges and universities is whether they will allow students back on campus for the fall semester. And, if they do, what safety measures will need to be put in place as a result. According to a new College Reaction/Axios poll, students say they’d be fine with not partying as long as they’re able to return to campus.

The poll found that 76% of students who responded will return to campus if they have the option, with 66% of those saying that they would attend in-person classes. In order to make that happen, 79% of those polled said they wouldn’t attend parties and 71% said they wouldn’t attend sporting events.

While the poll found that students are eager to return to campus, there is still plenty of concern about coronavirus. 67% of those polled said that they would then leave campus if there was a major outbreak of the disease.

A slim majority (54%) of students polled said that they would voluntarily download a contact tracing app.

The poll surveyed 800 current college students on July 13-14 with a margin of error of +/- 3.5 percent.

The poll results comes after several major universities announced that the fall semester would consist of mostly online classes.