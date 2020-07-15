WACO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The 22-year-old woman accused of helping hide the body of slain Fort Hood Army Spc. Vanessa Guillen has pleaded not guilty to charges related to the crime.

Cecily Aguilar of Killeen, near Fort Hood, entered the pleas Tuesday to three conspiracy charges from the death of 20-year-old.

Aguilar remains in the Bell County Jail in Belton while awaiting trial. I

Investigators say Aaron Robinson, a fellow Army specialist who committed suicide on July 1, killed and dismembered Guillén and had Aguilar help dispose of the body in nearby woods.

Aguilar, the estranged wife of a former Fort Hood soldier, was Robinson’s girlfriend.

According to investigators, Robinson told Aguilar that he killed Guillen by hitting her in the head with a hammer and then moved the soldier’s body from Fort Hood to a remote location in Bell County.

A lab positively identified the human remains found in a shallow grave about 20 miles from Fort Hood, near the Leon River, as Spc. Guillen.

She was missing since April 22 and was last seen in the parking lot outside of her barracks at Fort Hood. Her remains were found June 30.

If convicted, Aguilar faces up to 20 years in prison and a maximum $250,000 fine.