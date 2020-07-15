Cowboys' Dak Prescott To Play On Franchise Tag As Deadline For New Deal PassesAs the 3 p.m. deadline passed on Wednesday, there was no deal made between the Dallas Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott on a contract extension.

11 minutes ago

Houston Texans Wide Receiver Among Those Arrested At Breonna Taylor Protest In LouisvilleKenny Stills, a star receiver with the Houston Texans, was one of nearly 100 people arrested during a demonstration over the shooting death of Breonna Taylor. Katie Johnston reports.

1 hour ago

Houston ISD, Texas' Largest School District, To Begin School Year Virtually After Labor DayThe largest school district in Texas will begin the 2020-2021 school year after Labor Day and will be online only for at the least the first six weeks. Katie Johnston reports.

2 hours ago