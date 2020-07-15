Comments
TARRANT COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Tarrant County on Wednesday reported a record high of 857 new cases of COVID-19.
Wednesday’s record daily count brings the county’s total to 19,871. The total number of deaths is also at 277.
The county also reported that it has 680 current hospitalizations related to the novel coronavirus.
A surge in confirmed COVID-19 cases continues throughout North Texas and the state as face mask mandates remain in place and residents are asked to remain home unless necessary to leave.
So far, 9,619 people have recovered from the coronavirus in Tarrant County.