NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM – After spending 79 days hospitalized, Paola Castillo, 24, of North Richland Hills, got to go home.

She arrived at the Medical City North Hills emergency department with difficulty breathing, a cough and fever on April 27.

Doctors at the hospital said her road to recovery is far from over after discharge, but the staff celebrated her “fighting spirit and remarkable recovery against dismal odds.”

Castillo was close to death during her nearly three-month stay, the hospital said.

Castillo said the symptoms began six days before she went to the hospital.

After testing positive for coronavirus, she was unable to manage on her own and sought emergency care.

She was placed on a ventilator within the first 24 hours at the hospital.

She spent more than a month in the ICU and on a ventilator where she said her husband and mother were told it was “touch and go,” the hospital said in a news release.

In the ICU while on the ventilator, medications kept her sedated and calm and she recalls only a few interactions with staff in what she thought were dreams, including one she will never forget.

“I saw a light,” says Castillo while recuperating at Medical City North Hills. “That light was God telling me it was time to wake up.”

After slowly being weaned from the ventilator, Castillo found that many of her physical abilities had atrophied, such as the ability to talk, swallow and walk.

Nurses, therapists and other staff worked to provide compassionate care and meaningful connections to keep her motivated and positive during rehabilitation. Caregivers even helped Castillo venture outside to feel the rain after 67 days inside the hospital. She took her first steps since being admitted on July 3.

“What we are doing right now is at the heart of what it is to be human. What the care team has done for even this one patient is a mark of a life well lived and a purpose served,” says Andrea Morian, director of Rehabilitation Services at Medical City North Hills. “This is a single patient. The impact our teams have on so many more right now is overwhelming.”

Castillo has since tested negative for the virus.