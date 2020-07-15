FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas Motor Speedway says much has changed in how they’re preparing for a race weekend during the coronavirus pandemic.

The NASCAR Cup Series O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 on Sunday, July 19 will be the first major sporting event in Texas with spectators during the pandemic.

“The number one priority at Texas Motor Speedway has always been for the safety and enjoyment of its race fans,” TMS said in a news release Wednesday. “The COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically changed how businesses are run.”

TMS listed some of the additional protocols and procedures in place for this weekend’s event.

Ticketing

All grandstand tickets will be seated to meet social distancing guidelines and additional protocols. All tickets will be digital and available through the Texas Motor Speedway app. Tickets can be purchased on the day of the event on the app but the on-site ticket office and Will Call will not be open. Race fans can download the Texas Motor Speedway app.

Parking

All parking lots will adhere to social distancing guidelines. Every vehicle attending the race with paid parking must show a valid digital ticket to the parking attendant before entering the parking lot. All previously distributed reserved parking passes will be reissued digitally. Free unreserved parking will be available on the west side of the property.

Masks

Every person over 10 years of age who attends the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 are required to wear a face covering over the nose and mouth whenever it is not possible to maintain six feet of social distancing from another person not in the same household. All Speedway Motorsports employees, vendors and NASCAR personnel will wear masks.

Clear Bags

While coolers will not be permitted for this race, clear bags with a maximum size of 14″x14″x14″ will be allowed through the gates. Food and unopened beverages (not in glass containers) will be permitted as long as items fit inside the clear bag.

Concession Stands

A select number of concession stands will be available with credit card payments only. No cash will be accepted onsite.

Cleaning/Hand Sanitizers

There will be enhanced cleaning and sanitation in high-touch, high-traffic public areas. A total of 123 hand-sanitizer stations have been installed throughout the concourse and garage areas and blower hand dryers in the bathrooms have all been replaced with paper towel dispensers. All hands entering the gates will also be offering a complimentary personal hand sanitizer from Alsco.

Digital Event Program

No-touch procedures have moved the event program into the digital world. Fans won’t be able to get their favorite drivers to autograph their copy, but it will also never get dog-eared or accidentally tossed into the trash can. Click here for your copy.

Virtual Fan Zone

The amazing partner displays and activities that normally fill the Texas Motor Speedway Fan Zone during the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 weekend will not be in play this weekend. However, the Virtual Fan Zone will get you up to speed on the latest news and deals from many of our partners. Click here for all of the information.

The tripleheader weekend begins Saturday, July 18 with the NASCAR Xfinity Series My Bariatric Solutions 300 (2 p.m. CT, NBCSN) followed that evening by the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Vankor 350 (7 p.m. CT, FS1). Texas Motor Speedway will not be open to spectators for either event.

Gates open at noon Sunday, July 19, for the 24th running of the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 (2 p.m. CT on NBCSN).