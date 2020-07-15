LOUISVILLE, Kent. (CBSDFW.COM) — Kenny Stills, a star receiver with the Houston Texans, was one of nearly 100 people arrested during a demonstration over the shooting death of Breonna Taylor.

Stills is facing charges after being arrested outside the home of Kentucky’s attorney general on Tuesday night.

Taylor, a 26-year-old Black EMT, was killed in March when police served a no-knock warrant search of her apartment.

According to the Louisville Courier Journal, Stills was part of a group organized by Until Freedom, a social justice organization, that marched to the home of Daniel Cameron, who to date has said he has no timetable for concluding an investigation into Taylor’s death.

Stills is facing a felony charge of intimidating a participant in the legal process, as well as misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and criminal trespass.

In a statement obtained by the NFL, Texans management said, “We are aware of the situation and gathering more information.”

Stills’ agent, Ryan Williams, sent a tweet about the receiver’s arrest that said, “Kenny Stills: – stood on a lawn – asked for justice – got arrested,” Ryan Williams said. “Cops that killed Breonna Taylor: – kicked in her door – killed her – didn’t get arrested.”

Stills was processed and released on his own recognizance Wednesday morning. Authorities say he has been given October 8 court date.

Rapper and Houston native Trae tha Truth was also in the group arrested in Kentucky.