GRANBURY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – To protect the elderly from COVID-19, nursing homes have had restricted visitations for months.

Nurse Peggy Needler uses paint to try to make residents’ time in isolation a little brighter and said it makes a difference.

“Everybody needs to know that they are supported, and we’re all in this together,” Needler said.

On Wednesday, she painted at her fourth location, Harbor Lakes Nursing Center in Granbury.

“The best part is when we see the residents on the inside while we’re working and wave, they blow kisses,” she said.

She says her job as a nurse has made her more sensitive to those who feel alone during the pandemic, but painting is a simple way to make hard times better.

“If you can draw a circle, and a heart, then you can do it!” she said.

Her coworkers say anything Needler does starts a ripple effect of good deeds.

“She’s one of those people that she’ll find an opportunity. And then the next thing you know her family’s participating. Her friends are participating her co-workers are participating. And we all enjoy the benefit of her, you know, encouraging us to go out and seek opportunities,” said co-worker Gretchen Allison.

But Needler said she hopes it will show that just a little paint can go a long way.

“I’m just hoping to inspire other people to find ways, even if it’s to do the same thing for the your local nursing homes to reach out to them, and just bring some joy,” she said.