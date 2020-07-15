ELECTION RESULTSCampaign 2020 Election Coverage | Results | CBSN DFW Updates
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two major COVID-19 testing sites are now open only for Dallas County residents and results can be expected within two to three days, Mayor Eric Johnson said Wednesday.

Residents who want to get tested at the Ellis Davis Field House or the University of Dallas will have to show verification that they live in the county.

The Ellis Davis Field House is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. while the University of Dallas is open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. The sites will close early if daily testing capacity is reached. Each site is able to provide hundreds of tests per day.

On Monday, Judge Clay Jenkins said the county declined federal funding for the Ellis Davis Field House due to long turnaround times for results. He said results were taking eight to 10 days.

By switching to a private vendor, Jenkins said they can receive results between one to three days.

