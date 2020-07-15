DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two major COVID-19 testing sites are now open only for Dallas County residents and results can be expected within two to three days, Mayor Eric Johnson said Wednesday.
Residents who want to get tested at the Ellis Davis Field House or the University of Dallas will have to show verification that they live in the county.
Starting today, both our COVID-19 drive-thru testing locations are open exclusively for @CityofDallas and Dallas County residents. Test results will be delivered in 48 to 72 hours. View testing criteria at https://t.co/3dgkeMWGOB or call 214-670-INFO for more information. pic.twitter.com/ID10EdhJs1
— Mayor Eric Johnson (@Johnson4Dallas) July 15, 2020
The Ellis Davis Field House is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. while the University of Dallas is open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. The sites will close early if daily testing capacity is reached. Each site is able to provide hundreds of tests per day.
On Monday, Judge Clay Jenkins said the county declined federal funding for the Ellis Davis Field House due to long turnaround times for results. He said results were taking eight to 10 days.
By switching to a private vendor, Jenkins said they can receive results between one to three days.