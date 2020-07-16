DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Schools in Dallas County will not reopen for in-person classes before Labor Day, according to an order by the Dallas County Health and Human Services.
In an order issued Thursday under DCHHS Director Dr. Philip Huang, districts may start the 2020-2021 school year before Tuesday, Sept. 8 but only through virtual means.
However, teachers may conduct online classes from inside the school buildings as long as social distancing and sanitation guidelines are in place, according to the order.
Important – Per the Dallas County order issued today, July 16, Garland ISD schools will not reopen for on-campus, face-to-face instruction until after Sept. 7. All students will attend school remotely Aug. 10-Sept. 7: https://t.co/6zJ1Ygbf1x pic.twitter.com/JZsUd6dO4M
— Garland ISD (@gisdnews) July 16, 2020
The order said all school-sponsored events and activities such as sports, clubs and competition will not take place until after in-person instruction begins.
Several school districts in Dallas County such as Duncanville, Cedar Hill and DeSoto announced earlier Thursday that they intend to delay the start of the school year and will begin on Sept. 8.
The order comes as the county continues to see a surge in COVID-19 cases. There are currently 37,996 total cases in Dallas County.
The county continues to report over 1,000 new cases per day.