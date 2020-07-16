Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in the fatal shooting death of a 14-year-old.
Officers found him on July 15, laying on the ground in the 2700 block of Texas Drive.
He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.
Anyone with information regarding this murder is encouraged to contact Detective Gross, #9896 at 469-792-5142 at theodore.gross@dallascityhall.com.
Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at: (214)373-TIPS, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.