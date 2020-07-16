Stephen Love, President & CEO of DFW Hospital Council Interview With Jack FinkStephen Love, President & CEO of DFW Hospital Council Talke Hospitalizations In Region, 30% of COVID-19 Cases in ICU and 45% using a ventilator, And The Age Of Hospitalized Has Dropped

1 hour ago

Texas Hotel To Take In COVID-19 Patients To Give Relief To Local HospitalsA hotel in Texas is being converted into an alternative site to treat COVID-19 patients in an effort to provide relief to local hospitals. Katie Johnston reports.

2 hours ago

Investigators Say Texas Couple Defrauded Army Out Of MillionsFederal agents have seized more than 20 vehicles and the money from 10 bank accounts belonging to a married couple of U.S. Army veterans in Texas, saying the pair used personal information stolen from soldiers to defraud the military out of as much as $11 million. Katie Johnston reports.

3 hours ago