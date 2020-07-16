Comments
MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Mesquite Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspicious person who they say may be responsible for several, recent assaults.
One of the offenses was indecent exposure.
Police said all of the offenses happened in the area of Faithon P. Lucas Blvd and Cool Springs Dr, within the Creek Crossing Neighborhood.
The man they’re looking for is often seen distinctive retro Air Jordan style shoes.
Anyone with information regarding the man should contact the Mesquite Police Department at 972.285.6336 or Investigator M. Winters at 972.216.6709.