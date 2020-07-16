Comments
TARRANT COUNTY (CBSNEWS.COM) — Mary Strickland has been teaching middle school for 22 years and she loves it. But the sign outside her Fort Worth home describes how the 53-year-old feels about going back: terrified.
Fearing the worst, she’s making end-of-life plans. “I’m very concerned about my health, about my life — and that’s why my husband and I decided to write our wills,” Strickland told CBS News.
As President Trump pushes to get children back in classrooms, health officials suggest the new, daily coronavirus infection rate should be 5% or lower to reopen. Of the nation’s 10-largest school systems — only New York and Chicago meet that threshold.
