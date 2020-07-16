FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – DFW Security Protective Force based out of Fort Worth is a full-service security company and they are currently looking to hire trained security officers.
“There is a big demand for security guards because of what is going on right now,” said HR National Recruiter Blanca Craft.
More specifically, Craft says they need armed security officers to help fill the needs of both federal and local commercial clients.
“Right now there is a big push for level 3. If you are level 3 we are looking at a few days that we can get you in,” said Craft.
She said the pay is competitive for the market and it is also dependent on the experience of the individual as well as the current contract with the client.
If you are interested in applying, click here.