Stephen Love, President & CEO of DFW Hospital Council Interview With Jack FinkStephen Love, President & CEO of DFW Hospital Council Talke Hospitalizations In Region, 30% of COVID-19 Cases in ICU and 45% using a ventilator, And The Age Of Hospitalized Has Dropped

7 minutes ago

Texas Hotel To Take In COVID-19 Patients To Give Relief To Local HospitalsA hotel in Texas is being converted into an alternative site to treat COVID-19 patients in an effort to provide relief to local hospitals. Katie Johnston reports.

56 minutes ago

Investigators Say Texas Couple Defrauded Army Out Of MillionsFederal agents have seized more than 20 vehicles and the money from 10 bank accounts belonging to a married couple of U.S. Army veterans in Texas, saying the pair used personal information stolen from soldiers to defraud the military out of as much as $11 million. Katie Johnston reports.

2 hours ago