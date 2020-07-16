Watch Brian New’s report on CBS 11 at 6 p.m.. It will be posted here after it airs.

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – While lawmakers in Washington debate whether to send out a second stimulus check, many North Texans are saying they still haven’t received the first $1,200 payment.

The IRS told CBS 11 it doesn’t have any numbers at this time on how many people still have not received a stimulus check, but the CBS 11 I-Team hears every day from people still waiting, wondering if something went wrong or if their check was stolen.

Gayle Tuttleton of Everman said when she enters her information on the IRS website, it says she should have received her check on May 15.

Two months later, she still doesn’t have it.

The IRS website also says it sent her husband, BJ a check.

He passed away earlier this year and Gayle said she wants to make sure that money gets sent back.

“If I don’t get my $1,200, I’ll live. But if someone stolen the $1,200 that was in my husband’s name, they were going to want that back. And if I haven’t received it, it’s going to be hard to give it back,” she said.

The CBS 11 I-Team suggested Gayle call a hotline the IRS lists way down on Question #52 on its Economic Impact Payment page.

The number is for those who want to request a payment trace.

Much to her surprise, Gayle got through to a real person and got an answer.

The IRS told her they noticed her husband had passed away and at the last minute, cancelled their payment.

The problem was they never told Gayle and didn’t update the information on the website.

Gayle told CBS 11 the IRS told her it still has not sent out her check.

“I am believing that they can fix this. I’m not the only one this has happened to so they are going to figure it out and send us our check,” she said.

According to the IRS, it could be six weeks or longer for the IRS to respond after a trace request is made.

A trace on an Economic Impact Payment follows the same process as a trace on a tax refund.

To start a payment trace call the IRS at 800-919-9835 or submit a completed Form 3911.

You can find further instructions here.