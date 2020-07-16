AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Promising young boxer Travell “Black Magic” Mazion was killed when his car slammed head-on into an oncoming car on a highway near Austin, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The crash happened about 9:40 p.m. Wednesday when a car Mazion, 24, was driving veered crossed the median on Farm-to-Market Road 1431 near the Austin suburb of Cedar Park, according to a DPS statement. Mazion’s car slammed head-on into a car driven by Richard Salter.
Mazion was killed instantly, while Salter, 61, of the Austin suburb of Lago Vista, died later at a hospital in nearby Round Rock.
Mazion, a junior middleweight prospect, had an undefeated 17-0 record with 13 knockouts. His last fight was a win at the San Antonio Alamodome in January. He was nine days shy of his 25th birthday.
Golden Boy Promotion issued a statement on his passing that read: “We at Golden Boy are deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Travell Mazion last night. Mazion was a kind, charismatic young man who lit up every room he walked into and brought excitement to fans inside the ring. We send our heartfelt prayers and thoughts to his family. May he rest in peace.”