AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — Texas families have through July 31 to enroll their newborns in the Texas Tuition Promise Fund and pay this academic year’s rates for all or some future tuition and schoolwide required fees at Texas public colleges and universities, excluding medical and dental institutions. Newborns are children younger than 1 year of age at the time of enrollment.
“With a pandemic that has slowed much of our economy, I know saving for college may not be at the top of many parents’ minds,” Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said. “That’s why we’re reminding new parents to take advantage of the opportunity to lock in this year’s rates before next year’s rates go into effect on Sept. 1.”
Under the Texas Tuition Promise Fund, the state’s prepaid college tuition program, participants can purchase tuition units and lock in future costs of undergraduate resident tuition and schoolwide required fees at Texas public colleges and universities based on today’s prices.
For additional flexibility, the plan also can be used for undergraduate resident tuition and schoolwide required fees at Texas medical and dental institutions, private Texas colleges and universities, out-of-state colleges and universities and career schools, where tuition is not locked in. The benefits and payouts differ at these schools.
Enrollment at 2019-20 prices closed on Feb. 29 for children 1 year of age and older. The next annual enrollment period begins on Sept. 1, with new contract prices based on Texas public college costs for the 2020-21 school year.
Complete plan information, including plan description and agreement, current sales prices, enrollment forms and more, is available at TuitionPromise.org or by calling 800-445-GRAD (4723), Option 5.