NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Covid-19, Dallas, DFW News, Fair Park, Hand sanitizer, Pandemic, Texas, Tito's Handmade Vodka

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Texas-based vodka company is doing its part to help during the pandemic by making and giving away over 44,000 bottles of hand sanitizer in Dallas Thursday.

Tito’s Handmade Vodka, which is based in Austin, has distributed nearly 24 tons of its own hand sanitizer throughout the state since March.

In Dallas, the company continued its generosity by holding a contact-less giveaway at Fair Park Gate 2. The giveaway will be held through Thursday until supplies last.

The company said recently that it would donate $2 million toward COVID-19 relief efforts in Texas.

Comments

Leave a Reply