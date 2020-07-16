Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Texas-based vodka company is doing its part to help during the pandemic by making and giving away over 44,000 bottles of hand sanitizer in Dallas Thursday.
Tito’s Handmade Vodka, which is based in Austin, has distributed nearly 24 tons of its own hand sanitizer throughout the state since March.
In Dallas, the company continued its generosity by holding a contact-less giveaway at Fair Park Gate 2. The giveaway will be held through Thursday until supplies last.
The company said recently that it would donate $2 million toward COVID-19 relief efforts in Texas.