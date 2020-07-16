WYLIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Wylie police are investigating the drowning of a 2-year-old who was found face down in a backyard swimming pool on Wednesday.
His name was Ezra Tolbert.
The incident happened at a home in the 400 block of Cedar Ridge Dr.
Upon arrival, officers located a bystander providing CPR to the child, who was unresponsive in the front yard.
The responding officer and arriving fire personnel immediately initiated life saving measures before transporting the child to Medical City Dallas hospital. Despite all efforts by medical personnel and hospital staff, the boy was pronounced deceased.
The preliminary investigation revealed several people were intermittently swimming in the pool before the boy was found.
The Wylie Police Department and detectives assigned to the Children’s Advocacy Center of Collin County are investigating.