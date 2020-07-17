COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — Administrators with the Plano Independent School District announced Friday that while the fall semester will start on August 12 it will be done in a fully remote learning environment.
Officials say the virtual instruction will go on for at least for the first four weeks.
In a statement the district administration said the decision is the best course of action to protect the health and safety of students and staff at a time of recent surges in positive COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
“Although remote learning will never be a substitute for face-to-face instruction, I have full confidence that our amazing teachers and administrators will continue to provide students the quality education they deserve and that our community expects despite these unique circumstances,” said Plano ISD Superintendent Sara Bonser.
As the Dallas Independent School District announced one day earlier, the remote learning will be in effect through Labor Day
If the surge in cases has ended and there are no other health or safety setbacks, families who prefer in-person teaching for their child will transition to face-to-face learning environments at their assigned campus on September 9.
Since parents have the option as to how children will be instructed, virtual classes will continue for students who have selected PISD
School@Home.