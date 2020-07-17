DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County on Friday reported 1,195 new COVID-19 cases and 13 more deaths, making it the county’s deadliest week since the pandemic began.
Friday’s count brings the county’s total confirmed cases to 39,191. With the 13 deaths, that total is now at 514.
Two of the 13 deaths were a man and a woman in their 20s who had underlying health conditions and had been hospitalized. The rest were over the age of 60 and all had been hospitalized except for one who died in a hospital’s emergency department — and all but two had underlying health conditions.
The county has reported 63 deaths this week, which is the most in one week during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Today’s 13 deaths means that this week will be our deadliest thus far regardless of tomorrow’s numbers,” Judge Clay Jenkins said.
Health officials said they are continuing to see an increase in confirmed cases among young adults between 18 and 39 years old since June 1.
There is also an increase in reports of cases associated with “multiple large recreational and social gatherings” like house parties, officials said.
On Thursday, the Dallas County Health and Human Services issued an order that requires the county’s school districts to begin the 2020-2021 school year virtually.