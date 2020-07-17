NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
Filed Under:Alex Trebek, cancer, cancer treatment, Double Jeopardy, Final Jeopardy, game show host, Jeopardy!, milestone, Pancreatic Cancer, survival

LOS ANGELES (CBSNEWS.COM) — Alex Trebek has given viewers a health update for the first time in months. The legendary “Jeopardy!” host told fans he’s “doing well” and that his treatments for pancreatic cancer are “paying off.”

A general view on the set of ‘Jeopardy!’ (credit: Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

“I’m doing well,” the 79-year-old host said in a video recorded at his home. “I’ve been continuing my treatment and it is paying off, though it does fatigue me a great deal. My numbers are good. I’m feeling great. In fact, during the break from the studio, I even wrote a book that will be coming out July 21.”

The book is titled “The Answer Is …Reflections on My Life.”

◊◊◊ Click Here To Read The Complete Story On cbsnews.com ◊◊◊

Comments

Leave a Reply