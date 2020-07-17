FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — The Fort Worth Zoo has been named No. 1 in the country.
USA Today created a list of zoos that excel in animal care and enrichment, while also creating meaningful interactions between animals and humans and created a nationwide contest to choose the 10 best.
The recognition comes as the Zoo is preparing to debut the second phase of a $100-million master plan, A Wilder Vision, next spring. Phase two, Elephant Springs, nearly triples the size of the Zoo’s current elephant exhibit and offers numerous experiences with natural habitats, splash pools and a number of lush grass settings where the elephants can roam.
The Wilder Vision part of the plan will completely redesign the Zoo and allow guests to observe and interact with animals in ways that weren’t possible before.
In a statement zoo board of directors chair Ramona Bass said, “It is the work of our dedicated staff and the support from our loyal guests and friends that make the Fort Worth Zoo truly special. With more than 1 million guests each year, the Fort Worth Zoo provides the best in an educational and entertaining family experience.”
To celebrate the occasion, the city of Fort Worth will light the town green. Sundance Square, Pioneer Tower, Lancaster Avenue bridge and 7th Street bridge will all be illuminated with green lights and the Pier 1 Imports building will have a scrolling “1” displayed.
This is the fourth year that the Fort Worth Zoo has finished in the USA Today’s top five — but the first time the Zoo has taken the No. 1 spot.