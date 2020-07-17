DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – While there won’t be an actual fair at this year’s State Fair of Texas, organizers say they are still moving forward with their livestock market show.

This year’s fair was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but organizers wanted to do what they could to save some of the most rewarding and important programs for the youth.

A plan was rolled out Friday to continue on with the livestock market show but with strict guidelines.

“Given the opportunity to run we are excited, and pleased that we are still going to offer opportunity for these kids that have invested so much time and effort and money into projects,” said Daryl Real, senior vice president of agricultural and livestock at the State Fair of Texas.

Real said there is just too much at stake for the youth who compete to not have the event.

Because of social distancing guidelines, the show will be spread out over 10 days instead of six and will run between Sept. 23 and Oct. 2.

Real was asked why it was important to save this event. “…The pillars of our organization are agriculture, education and community involvement. We are still focusing on serving our mission statement any way we can,” he said.

Youth like Madison Colvin of Brazos County are thrilled that the event is still taking place. “Oh my gosh, it’s happening. I get to have my senior year at the state fair and just pure joy,” she said.

The 17-year-old said she’s participated before and is looking forward to showing her pigs one last time.

“I will be going to college not this year but the next year, and so I am looking to rack in those scholarships, and get money to further my education,” Colvin said.

Last year, the livestock market show brought in more than $1.3 million in auction sales for student scholarships.

State fair officials said they are still working on a plan to bring other agricultural programs back, as well.