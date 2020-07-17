Watch Caroline Vandergriff’s report on CBS 11 at 10. It will be posted here after it airs.

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The legacy of a Fort Worth man who died a hero in the Vietnam War will forever be preserved in North Texas.

This week, his family gifted his Medal of Honor to the National Medal of Honor Museum, which will be built in Arlington.

The Medal of Honor is our nation’s highest and most prestigious military decoration, and its recipients embody the highest American ideals of selflessness, courage and integrity.

“He was that kind of person,” said Larry Law, whose brother Robert Law received the Medal of Honor.

Robert Law, known as Bob, was born and raised in Fort Worth.

He joined the Army to beat the draft and served in the Vietnam War.

On a reconnaissance patrol, the 24-year-old’s team came under enemy fire.

“They got surrounded and a grenade came in,” Larry said.” Nobody saw it but him and he could have dodged it, but he didn’t. So he threw himself on a hand grenade to save his five friends, his teammates. That’s what he did.”

For his heroic actions, President Nixon awarded Law the Medal of Honor and presented it to his mother and brother. It’s been in the same box ever since.

He also received the Purple Heart and the Bronze Star.

“I didn’t want these medals just sitting on someone’s wall – my wall or anybody’s, any family wall anywhere – I just didn’t want that,” his brother said.

Larry Law chose to give them a permanent home in the new National Medal of Honor Museum.

It’s the very first Medal of Honor the museum has received.

The museum is expected to open in Arlington in 2024.

