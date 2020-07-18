KERR COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Three people were killed and nine were critically injured after an alleged drunk driver crashed into members of a law enforcement motorcycle club on a Texas highway Saturday, officials said.
The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office said members of the Thin Blue Line Motorcycle Club were on Highway 16 just south of Kerrville (northwest of San Antonio) in celebration of the club’s birthday.
Officials said the suspect crossed the center stripe and crashed into the motorcyclists, killing three and sending nine others to the hospital in critical condition.
The suspect was arrested on several counts of intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault, according to the sheriff’s office. The suspect’s identity has not yet been released.
According to the club’s website, the club consists of active duty, retired and reserve law enforcement officers.
